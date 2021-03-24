politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Politics»Patacharkuchi Candidate List: Key Contests in Patacharkuchi Assembly Constituency of Assam
1-MIN READ

Patacharkuchi Candidate List: Key Contests in Patacharkuchi Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Patacharkuchi constituency are: Ranjeet Kumar Dass of BJP, Santanu Sarma of CONG, Pabindra Deka of AJP

Patacharkuchi Assembly constituency in Bajali district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Patacharkuchi seat is part of the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Pabindra Deka of AGP won from this seat beating Sailen Kalita of INC by a margin of 51,976 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Manoranjan Das of BJP won from this this constituency defeating Pabindra Deka of AGP by a margin of 4,581 votes.

RELATED NEWS

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Barpeta Parliamentary constituency AGP was ahead in the Patacharkuchi Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Patacharkuchi constituency are: Ranjeet Kumar Dass of BJP, Santanu Sarma of CONG, Pabindra Deka of AJP

Tags
first published:March 24, 2021, 15:43 IST