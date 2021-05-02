Patacharkuchi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

42. Patacharkuchi (पटाचारुची), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Bajali district of Assam. It shares a border with . Patacharkuchi is part of 6. Barpeta Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,44,190 eligible electors, of which 72,693 were male, 71,497 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Patacharkuchi in 2021 is 984.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,29,785 eligible electors, of which 67,588 were male, 62,197 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,24,993 eligible electors, of which 65,493 were male, 59,500 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Patacharkuchi in 2016 was 423. In 2011, there were 241.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Pabindra Deka of AGP won in this seat by defeating Sailen Kalita of INC by a margin of 51,976 votes which was 49.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AGP had a vote share of 61.72% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Manoranjan Das of BJP won in this seat defeating Pabindra Deka of AGP by a margin of 4,581 votes which was 5.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.96% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AGP got the most votes in 42. Patacharkuchi Assembly segment of Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. AIUDF won the Barpeta Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Barpeta Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Patacharkuchi are: Ranjeet Kumar Dass (BJP), Santanu Sarma (INC), Krishnamani Das (RPIA), Pabindra Deka (AJP), Chakra Pani Medhi (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.98%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.7%, while it was 70.58% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 42. Patacharkuchi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 177. In 2011 there were 177 polling stations.

EXTENT:

42. Patacharkuchi constituency comprises of the following areas of Bajali district of Assam: Manikpur, Uttar Bajali, Pub Bajali and Sariha mouzas in Patacharkuchi thana in Barpeta sub-division; and Tihu mouza in Barama thana in Nalbari sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Bajali.

The total area covered by Patacharkuchi is 62 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Patacharkuchi is: 26°32’29.4"N 91°11’59.3"E.

