Patan Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पाटण): Desai Shambhuraj Shivajirao of Shiv Sena Leading

261. Patan (पाटण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Satara district of Maharashtra and is part of Satara Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.32% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.52%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.87%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,00,593 eligible electors, of which 1,52,040 were male, 1,48,552 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 757 service voters had also registered to vote.

Patan Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 4127 52.43% Desai Shambhuraj Shivajirao LEADING NCP 3544 45.03% Satyajit Vikramsinh Patankar VBA 119 1.51% Ashokrao Tatoba Devkant BSP 81 1.03% Shivaji Bhimaji Kamble SWS(M) -- 0.00% Sayajirao Damodar Khamkar SBP -- 0.00% Sharad Hanmant Ekawade IND -- 0.00% Prakash Sadashiv Pawar IND -- 0.00% Ajitkumar Dinkar Mohite NOTA -- 0.00% Nota IND -- 0.00% Sagar Laxman Jadhav

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,81,188 eligible electors, of which 1,42,500 were male, 1,38,688 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 757 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,47,921.

Patan has an elector sex ratio of 977.06.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Desai Shambhuraj Shivajirao of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 18824 votes which was 9.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 50.52% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Patankar Vikramsinh Ranjitsinh of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 580 votes which was 0.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 48.08% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 261. Patan Assembly segment of Satara Lok Sabha constituency. Satara Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 63.4%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.51%, while it was 73.75 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -10.11%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 397 polling stations in 261. Patan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 399.

Extent: 261. Patan constituency comprises of the following areas of Satara district of Maharashtra: Patan Tehsil, Karad Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle – Supane.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Patan is: 17.3488 73.8875.

