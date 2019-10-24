Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Patan Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पाटण): Desai Shambhuraj Shivajirao of Shiv Sena Leading
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Patan (पाटण) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Patan (पाटण) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
261. Patan (पाटण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Satara district of Maharashtra and is part of Satara Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.32% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.52%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.87%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,00,593 eligible electors, of which 1,52,040 were male, 1,48,552 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 757 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,81,188 eligible electors, of which 1,42,500 were male, 1,38,688 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 757 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,47,921.
Patan has an elector sex ratio of 977.06.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Desai Shambhuraj Shivajirao of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 18824 votes which was 9.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 50.52% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Patankar Vikramsinh Ranjitsinh of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 580 votes which was 0.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 48.08% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 261. Patan Assembly segment of Satara Lok Sabha constituency. Satara Parliament seat was won by NCP.
Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 63.4%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.51%, while it was 73.75 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -10.11%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 397 polling stations in 261. Patan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 399.
Extent: 261. Patan constituency comprises of the following areas of Satara district of Maharashtra: Patan Tehsil, Karad Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle – Supane.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Patan is: 17.3488 73.8875.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Patan results.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Researchers Have a Way of Improving The Wi-Fi Coverage Range by 200 Feet
- A Chinese Cafe is Facing Severe Backlash for Dyeing Dogs to Look Like Pandas
- Is Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai a Follow-up to Tere Naam or Wanted? Salman Khan Finally Answers
- Indians are Having a Hard Time Collecting Google Pay’s Rangoli and Flower Diwali Stamps
- Sara Ali Khan's Bikini Pics from Sri Lankan Getaway Are Proof of Beachside Vacay Done Right