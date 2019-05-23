Patan Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Dabhi Bharatsinhji Shankarji BJP Dabhi Bharatsinhji Shankarji LEADING

Patan Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Umedbhai Haribhai Nai HND -- -- Prajapati Jayantibhai Devabhai IND -- -- Chaudhari Shaileshkumar Kanjibhai IND -- -- Pravinkumar Tulsidas Pandya IND -- -- Bhoraniya Shoyabbhai Hasambhai BSP -- -- Surajkumar Mahendrabhai Parmar BJP -- -- Dabhi Bharatsinhji Shankarji Leading IND -- -- Molapiya Abdulkudus Abdulmajid IND -- -- Makwana Vaghabhai Maganbhai IND -- -- Rathod Govindbhai Bhikhabhai NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Jagdish Thakor NCP -- -- Chaudhari Kirtibhai Jeshangbhai

3. Patan is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.67% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.15%. The estimated literacy level of Patan is 71.94%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Liladharbhai Khodaji Vaghela of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,38,719 votes which was 14.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.25% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Jagdish Thakor of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 18,504 votes which was 2.92% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.81% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.74% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.67% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Patan was: Liladharbhai Khodaji Vaghela (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,46,195 men, 7,82,446 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Patan is: 23.7684 71.6919Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पाटण, गुजरात (Hindi); পাটান, গুজরাত (Bengali); पाटण, गुजरात (Marathi); પાટણ, ગુુજરાત (Gujarati); பதான், குஜராத் (Tamil); పాటన్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಪಟನ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); പാട്ന, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).