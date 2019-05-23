English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Patan Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Patan (પાટણ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
3. Patan is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.67% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.15%. The estimated literacy level of Patan is 71.94%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Liladharbhai Khodaji Vaghela of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,38,719 votes which was 14.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.25% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Jagdish Thakor of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 18,504 votes which was 2.92% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.81% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.74% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.67% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Patan was: Liladharbhai Khodaji Vaghela (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,46,195 men, 7,82,446 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Patan Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Patan is: 23.7684 71.6919
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पाटण, गुजरात (Hindi); পাটান, গুজরাত (Bengali); पाटण, गुजरात (Marathi); પાટણ, ગુુજરાત (Gujarati); பதான், குஜராத் (Tamil); పాటన్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಪಟನ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); പാട്ന, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
Patan Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Umedbhai Haribhai Nai
HND
--
--
Prajapati Jayantibhai Devabhai
IND
--
--
Chaudhari Shaileshkumar Kanjibhai
IND
--
--
Pravinkumar Tulsidas Pandya
IND
--
--
Bhoraniya Shoyabbhai Hasambhai
BSP
--
--
Surajkumar Mahendrabhai Parmar
BJP
--
--
Dabhi Bharatsinhji Shankarji
IND
--
--
Molapiya Abdulkudus Abdulmajid
IND
--
--
Makwana Vaghabhai Maganbhai
IND
--
--
Rathod Govindbhai Bhikhabhai
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Jagdish Thakor
NCP
--
--
Chaudhari Kirtibhai Jeshangbhai
