Patashpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

212. Patashpur (पटशपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Patashpur is part of 31. Kanthi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.33%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,35,915 eligible electors, of which 1,22,492 were male, 1,13,423 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Patashpur in 2021 is 926.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,14,234 eligible electors, of which 1,11,927 were male, 1,02,303 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,774 eligible electors, of which 95,585 were male, 87,189 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Patashpur in 2016 was 766. In 2011, there were 472.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Jyotirmoy Kar of TMC won in this seat by defeating Makhanlal Nayak of CPI by a margin of 29,888 votes which was 15.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 54.51% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Jyotirmoy Kar of TMC won in this seat defeating Makhan Lal Nayak of CPI by a margin of 6,650 votes which was 3.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.93% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 212. Patashpur Assembly segment of Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Kanthi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Kanthi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Patashpur are: Ambujaksha Mahanti (BJP), Uttam Barik (TMC), Saikat Giri (CPI), Surjyendu Bikash Patra (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.65%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.73%, while it was 92.6% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 317 polling stations in 212. Patashpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 245. In 2011 there were 236 polling stations.

EXTENT:

212. Patashpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Patashpur-I 2. Khargram, Panchet, Pataspur, South Khanda and Sreerampur GPs of CDB Patashpur-II. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Medinipur.

The total area covered by Patashpur is 281 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Patashpur is: 22°00’29.5"N 87°33’21.2"E.

