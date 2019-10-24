Pataudi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पटौदी): Satya Prakash of BJP Wins

Pataudi (पटौदी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Gurgaon district of Haryana and is part of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.42% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.7%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,22,465 eligible electors, of which 1,18,084 were male, 1,04,376 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,820 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,95,707 eligible electors, of which 1,03,977 were male, 91,729 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,820 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,59,063.

Pataudi has an elector sex ratio of 883.91.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Bimla Chaudhary of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 38963 votes which was 29.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.14% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ganga Ram of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 24747 votes which was 25.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 51.45% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 75. Pataudi Assembly segment of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Gurgaon Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 17 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.3%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.44%, while it was 60.27 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.14%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 243 polling stations in 75. Pataudi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 180.

Extent: 75. Pataudi constituency comprises of the following areas of Gurgaon district of Haryana: Pataudi Tehsil; KCs Manesar, PCs Jatola, Khandewla, Tajnagar, Khurampur, Mushedpur, Siwari and Mahchana of Farukh Nagar KC of Gurgaon Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Pataudi is: 28.3446 76.8029.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Pataudi results.

