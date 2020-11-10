Patepur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Patepur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Patepur (पातेपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Vaishali district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Vaishali. Patepur is part of 22. Ujiarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.05%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.6%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,83,227 eligible electors, of which 1,50,902 were male, 1,32,093 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,60,719 eligible electors, of which 1,39,963 were male, 1,20,747 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,22,901 eligible electors, of which 1,21,106 were male, 1,01,795 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Patepur in 2015 was 164. In 2010, there were 100.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Prema Chaudhary of RJD won in this seat by defeating Mahendra Baitha of BJP by a margin of 12,461 votes which was 8.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 46.07% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Mahendra Baitha of BJP won in this seat defeating Prema Chaudhary of RJD by a margin of 16,667 votes which was 14.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.79% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 130. Patepur Assembly segment of Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Nityanand Rai won the Ujiarpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ujiarpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 21 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Patepur are: A Mona Prasad Sundeshwar Ram (LJP), Mamta Kumari (BSP), Maheshwar Hazari (JDU), Anamika (AJP), Umesh Das (RJVP), Pramila Devi (BSLP), Mantesh Kumar (JAPL), Ranjeet Kumar Ram (CPIMLL), Shatrudhan Paswan (SHS), Sanjay Das (YKP), Shiv Nath Sharan (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.85%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 56.29%, while it was 51.55% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 270 polling stations in 130. Patepur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 243. In 2010 there were 229 polling stations.

Extent:

130. Patepur constituency comprises of the following areas of Vaishali district of Bihar: Community Development Block Patepur; Gram Panchayats Mansinghpur Bijhrauli, Adalpur, Naree Khurd and Laxmipur Barbatta of Jandaha Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Vaishali.

Patepur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Patepur is 273.35 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Patepur is: 25°50'16.4"N 85°32'33.4"E.

