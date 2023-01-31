As the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ movie continued to rake in big numbers at the global box office despite boycott calls given by some right-wing organisations, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP over it and called it the “victory of a positive ideology" over “negative politics".

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said in Hindi, “Pathaan becoming a superhit film is the victory of a positive ideology in India and the world. It is the general public’s befitting reply to BJP’s negative politics."

‘पठान’ का सुपर हिट होना देश और दुनिया में सकारात्मक सोच की जीत है और भाजपाई नकारात्मक राजनीति को जनता का करारा जवाब।— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 31, 2023

On Monday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan said as performers their aim is to spread “love and brotherhood". He said for artists cinema is a medium to entertain and unify the country without hurting any sentiments.

“To be honest when we make films, be it in north, south, east, west, our aim is to spread happiness, brotherhood, love, kindness… Even when I’m playing a bad guy in ‘Darr’ or John is bad in this film… We are just playing characters. None of this is meant to hurt any sentiment. It is just entertainment. This is Deepika, she is Amar, I’m Shah Rukh Khan, I’m Akbar and John he is Anthony… We are ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’. And this is what makes cinema… There are no differences any one of us have with any culture. We are hungry for audience love. All these crores are not important… The love we receive…nothing is bigger than that," the actor said.

Protests had erupted across India by some right-wing organizations after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra raised objections against the Bollywood film ‘Pathaan’ over certain scenes and accused the makers of “hurting religious sentiments". Protestors objected to the saffron bikini worn by Deepika Padukone in the ‘Besharam Rang’ song.

Earlier in the day, production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) said “Pathaan" has raised Rs 591 crore gross worldwide in six days.

‘Pathaan’, a globetrotting espionage thriller, follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X, led by Jim (John), from launching a debilitating attack on India. The film marks Shah Rukh’s first big screen release as a lead in over four years.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest Politics News here