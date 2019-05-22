English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pathanamthitta Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pathanamthitta (പത്തനംതിട്ട) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
17. Pathanamthitta is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Travancore region of Kerala in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.3% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.02%. The estimated literacy level of Pathanamthitta is 96.68%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Anto Antony of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 56,191 votes which was 6.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.18% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Anto Antony Punnathaniyil of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,11,206 votes which was 13.95% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 51.20% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.84% and in 2009, the constituency registered 65.72% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Pathanamthitta was: Anto Antony (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,31,495 men, 6,92,411 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
The geographic coordinates of Pathanamthitta is: 9.2655 76.7872
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पथनमथीट्टा, केरल (Hindi); পাঠানামিত্থিটা, কেরল (Bengali); पथनमथीट्टा, केरळ (Marathi); પથનમથીતા, કેરલા (Gujarati); பத்தினம்திட்டா, கேரளா (Tamil); పథనంతీట్టా, కేరళ (Telugu); ಪಟ್ಟಣಂತಿಟ್ಟ, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); പത്തനംതിട്ട, കേരള (Malayalam).
