Pathanapuram Candidate List: Key Contests in Pathanapuram Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Pathanapuram Assembly constituency in Kollam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Pathanapuram seat is part of the Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections K.B. Ganesh Kumar of KECB won from this seat beating P.V Jagadish Kumar of INC by a margin of 24,562 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K.B Ganesh Kumar of KECB won from this this constituency defeating K. Rajagopal of CPM by a margin of 20,402 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Mavelikkara Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Pathanapuram Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Pathanapuram constituency are: K. B. Ganesh Kumar of KC(B), Jyothikumar Chamakkala of CONG, Jithin Dev of BJP

first published:March 31, 2021, 16:06 IST