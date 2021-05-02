Pathanapuram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

120. Pathanapuram (पठानपुरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Kollam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Pathanapuram is part of 16. Mavelikkara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.43%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.77%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,84,282 eligible electors, of which 86,628 were male, 97,654 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pathanapuram in 2021 is 1127.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,89,837 eligible electors, of which 89,585 were male, 1,00,252 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,72,960 eligible electors, of which 81,080 were male, 91,866 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pathanapuram in 2016 was 774. In 2011, there were 609.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, K.B. Ganesh Kumar of KECB won in this seat by defeating P.V Jagadish Kumar of INC by a margin of 24,562 votes which was 17.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KECB had a vote share of 52.39% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.B Ganesh Kumar of KECB won in this seat defeating K. Rajagopal of CPIM by a margin of 20,402 votes which was 15.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KECB had a vote share of 55.64% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 120. Pathanapuram Assembly segment of Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Mavelikkara Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Mavelikkara Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Pathanapuram are: V S Jithin Dev (BJP), Jyothikumar Chamakkala (INC), P Krishnammal (MCPIU), K B Ganesh Kumar (KCB), Adv Faizy M Pasha (SDPOI), Baiju Pathanapuram (ADHRMP), Aji Kadassery (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.19%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.83%, while it was 74.23% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 120. Pathanapuram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 161. In 2011 there were 157 polling stations.

EXTENT:

120. Pathanapuram constituency comprises of the following areas of Kollam district of Kerala: Melila and Vettikkavala Panchayats in Kottarakkara Taluk and Pathanapuram, Pattazhy, Pattazhy Vadakkekara, Piravanthoor, Thalavoor and Vilakkudy Panchayats in Pathanapuram Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kollam.

The total area covered by Pathanapuram is 322 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pathanapuram is: 9°03’58.3"N 76°52’23.2"E.

