Pathankot Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: ASHWANI KUMAR SHARAM of BJP wins

Live election results updates of Pathankot seat in Punjab. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Vibhuti Sharma (AAP), Amit Vij (INC), Advocate Jyoti Pal Bhim (BSP), Satya Dev Saini (CPI), Kartar Singh (SADASM), Ashwani Kumar Sharma (BJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 73.82%, which is -2.35% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Amit Vij of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pathankot results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.3 Pathankot (पठानकोट) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Pathankot district of Punjab. Pathankot is part of Gurdaspur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.95% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 152519 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 73,081 were male and 79,433 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pathankot in 2022 is: 1,087 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,45,604 eligible electors, of which 76,217 were male,69,383 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,30,391 eligible electors, of which 68,013 were male, 62,378 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pathankot in 2017 was 1,510. In 2012, there were 1,137 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Amit Vij of INC won in this seat defeating Ashwani Kumar Sharma of BJP by a margin of 11,170 which was 10.08% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 50.86% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ashwani Kumar Sharma of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Raman Bhalla of INC by a margin of 17,856 votes which was 18.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.56% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 3 Pathankot Assembly segment of the 1. Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency. Sunny Deol of BJP won the Gurdaspur Parliament seat defeating Sunil Jakhar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Gurdaspur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Pathankot are: Vibhuti Sharma (AAP), Amit Vij (INC), Advocate Jyoti Pal Bhim (BSP), Satya Dev Saini (CPI), Kartar Singh (SADASM), Ashwani Kumar Sharma (BJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.82%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.17%, while it was 72.68% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Pathankot went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.3 Pathankot Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 163. In 2012, there were 144 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.3 Pathankot comprises of the following areas of Pathankot district of Punjab: PanchayatNaushera-Nalbandan of Kanwan KC; KC Pathankot and Pathankot (Municipal Council and OG) of Pathankot Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Pathankot constituency, which are: Sujanpur, Bhoa, Dina Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

The total area covered by Pathankot is approximately 138 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pathankot is: 32.1641 75.6266.

