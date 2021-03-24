Patharkandi Candidate List: Key Contests in Patharkandi Assembly Constituency of Assam

Patharkandi Assembly constituency in Karimganj district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Patharkandi seat is part of the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Barak Valley region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Krishnendu Paul of BJP won from this seat beating Debendra Kumar Sinha of AIUDF by a margin of 9,268 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Monilal Gowala of INC won from this this constituency defeating Kartik Sena Sinha of AIUDF by a margin of 3,224 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Karimganj Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Patharkandi Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Patharkandi constituency are: Krishnendu Paul of BJP, Sachin Sahoo of CONG, Humayun Kabir of AJP