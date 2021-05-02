Patharkandi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Patharkandi Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

2. Patharkandi (पथराखंडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Barak Valley region and Karimganj district of Assam. It shares a border with Bangladesh, Tripura (North Tripura District). Patharkandi is part of 1. Karimganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.72%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,90,434 eligible electors, of which 97,936 were male, 92,492 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Patharkandi in 2021 is 944.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,55,472 eligible electors, of which 82,877 were male, 72,595 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,42,923 eligible electors, of which 75,395 were male, 67,528 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Patharkandi in 2016 was 548. In 2011, there were 588.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Krishnendu Paul of BJP won in this seat by defeating Debendra Kumar Sinha of AIUDF by a margin of 9,268 votes which was 7.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.94% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Monilal Gowala of INC won in this seat defeating Kartik Sena Sinha of AIUDF by a margin of 3,224 votes which was 3.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.26% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 2. Patharkandi Assembly segment of Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency. AIUDF won the Karimganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Karimganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Patharkandi are: Krishnendu Paul (BJP), Sachin Sahoo (INC), Sabbir Ahmed (AGP), Jayanta Sinha (RPI), Nurul Islam (AIFB), Bulu Chanda (SUCIC), Md Bahar Uddin (RUC), Humayun Kabir (AJP), Ibrahim Ali (IND), Yeafus Ali (IND), Chandan Das (IND), Yashobanta Kuamr Das (IND), Sanjoy Kumar Malakar (IND), Sahin Uz Jaman (IND), Shihab Uddin Ahmed (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.51%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.96%, while it was 74.49% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 2. Patharkandi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 193. In 2011 there were 189 polling stations.

EXTENT:

2. Patharkandi constituency comprises of the following areas of Karimganj district of Assam: Patharkandi thana [excluding the villages specified in item (2) of the Appendix] in Karimganj sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Karimganj.

The total area covered by Patharkandi is 562 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Patharkandi is: 24°31’31.4"N 92°18’07.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Patharkandi results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here