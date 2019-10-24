Pathri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पाथरी): Warpudkar Suresh Ambadasrao of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

98. Pathri (पाथरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Parbhani district of Maharashtra and is part of Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.97% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.48%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.34%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,53,573 eligible electors, of which 1,84,108 were male, 1,69,461 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 127 service voters had also registered to vote.

Pathri Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 11297 47.45% Warpudkar Suresh Ambadasrao LEADING BJP 9317 39.13% Phad Mohan Madhavrao VBA 1379 5.79% Vilas Saheb Babar IND 823 3.46% Dr. Jagdish Balasaheb Shinde AMRP 186 0.78% Ajay Sadashiv Solanke BSP 177 0.74% Gautam Vaijnathrao Ujgare NOTA 170 0.71% Nota IND 133 0.56% Chavan Narayan Tukaram IND 116 0.49% Jaijairam Shriram Vighne IND 106 0.45% Mujeeb Alam Badare Alam BMKP 104 0.44% Moiz Ansari Abdul Quader

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,33,594 eligible electors, of which 1,74,200 were male, 1,59,394 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 127 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,97,910.

Pathri has an elector sex ratio of 920.44.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Fad Mohan Madhavrao of IND won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 13449 votes which was 5.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 29.51% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Renge Mira Kalyanrao of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 11025 votes which was 5.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 46.36% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 98. Pathri Assembly segment of Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency. Parbhani Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.5%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.19%, while it was 64.49 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.69%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 394 polling stations in 98. Pathri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 344.

Extent: 98. Pathri constituency comprises of the following areas of Parbhani district of Maharashtra: Pathri Tehsil, Manwath Tehsil, Sonpeth Tehsil, Parbhani Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Pedgaon, Singnapur and Daithana.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Pathri is: 19.1904 76.551.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Pathri results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.