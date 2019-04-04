English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Pati-Patni Ki Sarkar' Did Nothing For 15 Years: Nitish Kumar Attacks Lalu Prasad And Family
The Bihar chief minister appealed to the people to vote for the NDA and ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power.
File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi in Patna. (PTI Photo)
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday lambasted the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for using foul language against him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted the poor performance of “pati-patni ki sarkaar” (the husband-wife government) — an allusion to the 15 years of rule by Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi.
Addressing rallies at Bhagalpur, Jamui and Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituencies, where candidates of his Janata Dal (United) and allies Lok Janshakti Party and BJP respectively are in the fray, Kumar appealed to the people to vote for the NDA and ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power.
“When I listen to the opposition’s criticisms, I feel appalled by the language they use against me and the Prime Minister. You can criticise anybody on the basis of facts. But in a democracy, one must maintain certain decorum while speaking in public,” said Kumar, in an oblique reference to Lalu’s family that controls the opposition party.
“For 15 years, the husband-wife duo enjoyed power in the state. They could not even ensure a basic amenity like good roads. Whatever progress the state has witnessed, it has taken place after we took over in November 2005,” Kumar asserted.
Prasad and later, his wife, served as chief minister of Bihar during the RJD rule from 1990 to 2005, when Kumar took the rein of the state.
“No segment of the society — Dalits, OBCs, women — has been left out in the development journey that started with our coming to power. All villages in the state have been electrified and connected through roads. Schemes have been launched to ensure employment generation and skill development,” Kumar said.
