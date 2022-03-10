Patiala Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Patiala seat in Punjab. A total of 17 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Harpal Juneja (SAD), Ajit Pal Singh Kohli (AAP), Vishnu Sharma (INC), Amarinder Singh (PLC), Naunihal Singh (SADASM), Paramjit Singh (LIP), Yogesh Kumar (JAPA), Sonu (IND), Jasbir Singh (IND), Jagdish Kumar (IND), Jyoti Tiwari (IND), Davinder Singh (IND), Pankaj Mohindru (IND), Makhan Singh (IND), Malwinder Singh (IND), Ravinder Singh (IND), Gurmukh Singh (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Punjab Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.58%, which is -3.42% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Amarinder Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Patiala results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.115 Patiala (पटियाला) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Patiala district of Punjab. Patiala is part of Patiala Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.53% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.28%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 161399 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 78,417 were male and 82,970 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Patiala in 2022 is: 1,058 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,75,673 eligible electors, of which 82,986 were male,75,860 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,40,314 eligible electors, of which 73,852 were male, 66,462 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Patiala in 2017 was 305. In 2012, there were 165 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Amarinder Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Dr Balbir Singh of AAP by a margin of 52,407 which was 49.3% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 68.29% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Amarinder Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Surjit Singh Kohli of SAD by a margin of 42,318 votes which was 44.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 69.13% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 115 Patiala Assembly segment of the 13. Patiala Lok Sabha constituency. Preneet Kaur of INC won the Patiala Parliament seat defeating Surjit Singh Rakhra of SAD

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Patiala Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Patiala are: Harpal Juneja (SAD), Ajit Pal Singh Kohli (AAP), Vishnu Sharma (INC), Amarinder Singh (PLC), Naunihal Singh (SADASM), Paramjit Singh (LIP), Yogesh Kumar (JAPA), Sonu (IND), Jasbir Singh (IND), Jagdish Kumar (IND), Jyoti Tiwari (IND), Davinder Singh (IND), Pankaj Mohindru (IND), Makhan Singh (IND), Malwinder Singh (IND), Ravinder Singh (IND), Gurmukh Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.58%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67%, while it was 68.09% in 2012.

Advertisement

POLL DATES:

Patiala went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.115 Patiala Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 170. In 2012, there were 150 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.115 Patiala comprises of the following areas of Patiala district of Punjab: Ward Nos. 1, 8 to 35 in Patiala (Municipal Corporation) and Kheri Gujran (OG) - Ward No. 39 in Patiala (Municipal Corporation and OG) of Patiala Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Patiala constituency, which are: Sanour, Samana, Patiala Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Patiala is approximately 36 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Patiala is: 30°17’56.8"N 76°27’44.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Patiala results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.