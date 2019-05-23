Patiala Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Patiala Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Lal Chand NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Rishabh Sharma IND -- -- Rajesh Kumar IND -- -- Randhir Singh Khangura INC -- -- Preneet Kaur SHS -- -- Ashwani Kumar NWPP -- -- Dharam Vira Gandhi IND -- -- Amarpreet Singh HSS -- -- Kshmakant Pandey APOI -- -- Harpal Singh RJP(S) -- -- Ajaib Singh IND -- -- Mohan Lal IND -- -- Manjeet Singh IND -- -- Jasbir Singh IND -- -- Jagmail Singh IND -- -- Gurnam Singh IND -- -- Harbhajan Singh Virk IND -- -- Shankar Lal IND -- -- Parminder Kumar IND -- -- Parveen Kumar AAAP -- -- Neena Mittal IND -- -- Makhan Singh IND -- -- Baldeep Singh IND -- -- Banwari Lal SAD -- -- Surjit Singh Rakhra

13. Patiala is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa region of Punjab in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.92% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Patiala is 76.32%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dharam Vira Gandhi of AAP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 20,942 votes which was 1.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 32.62% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 20 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Preneet Kaur of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SAD candidate by a margin of 97,389 votes which was 10.40% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 50.66% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.94% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.6% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Patiala was: Dharam Vira Gandhi (AAP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,34,231 men, 7,46,037 women and 5 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Patiala is: 30.1209 75.7625Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पटियाला, पंजाब (Hindi); পাটিয়ালা, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); पटियाला, पंजाब (Marathi); પટીયાલા, પંજાબ (Gujarati); பட்டியாலா, பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); పటియాల, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಪಟಿಯಾಲ, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); പാട്യാല, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)