Patiala Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Patiala MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
13. Patiala is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa region of Punjab in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.92% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Patiala is 76.32%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dharam Vira Gandhi of AAP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 20,942 votes which was 1.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 32.62% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 20 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Preneet Kaur of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SAD candidate by a margin of 97,389 votes which was 10.40% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 50.66% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.94% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.6% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Patiala was: Dharam Vira Gandhi (AAP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,34,231 men, 7,46,037 women and 5 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Patiala Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Patiala is: 30.1209 75.7625
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पटियाला, पंजाब (Hindi); পাটিয়ালা, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); पटियाला, पंजाब (Marathi); પટીયાલા, પંજાબ (Gujarati); பட்டியாலா, பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); పటియాల, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಪಟಿಯಾಲ, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); പാട്യാല, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam).
Patiala Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Lal Chand
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Rishabh Sharma
IND
--
--
Rajesh Kumar
IND
--
--
Randhir Singh Khangura
INC
--
--
Preneet Kaur
SHS
--
--
Ashwani Kumar
NWPP
--
--
Dharam Vira Gandhi
IND
--
--
Amarpreet Singh
HSS
--
--
Kshmakant Pandey
APOI
--
--
Harpal Singh
RJP(S)
--
--
Ajaib Singh
IND
--
--
Mohan Lal
IND
--
--
Manjeet Singh
IND
--
--
Jasbir Singh
IND
--
--
Jagmail Singh
IND
--
--
Gurnam Singh
IND
--
--
Harbhajan Singh Virk
IND
--
--
Shankar Lal
IND
--
--
Parminder Kumar
IND
--
--
Parveen Kumar
AAAP
--
--
Neena Mittal
IND
--
--
Makhan Singh
IND
--
--
Baldeep Singh
IND
--
--
Banwari Lal
SAD
--
--
Surjit Singh Rakhra
