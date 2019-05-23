Take the pledge to vote

Patiala Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Patiala MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 5:44 AM IST
13. Patiala is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa region of Punjab in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.92% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Patiala is 76.32%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dharam Vira Gandhi of AAP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 20,942 votes which was 1.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 32.62% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 20 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Preneet Kaur of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SAD candidate by a margin of 97,389 votes which was 10.40% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 50.66% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Lal Chand
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Rishabh Sharma
IND
--
--
Rajesh Kumar
IND
--
--
Randhir Singh Khangura
INC
--
--
Preneet Kaur
SHS
--
--
Ashwani Kumar
NWPP
--
--
Dharam Vira Gandhi
IND
--
--
Amarpreet Singh
HSS
--
--
Kshmakant Pandey
APOI
--
--
Harpal Singh
RJP(S)
--
--
Ajaib Singh
IND
--
--
Mohan Lal
IND
--
--
Manjeet Singh
IND
--
--
Jasbir Singh
IND
--
--
Jagmail Singh
IND
--
--
Gurnam Singh
IND
--
--
Harbhajan Singh Virk
IND
--
--
Shankar Lal
IND
--
--
Parminder Kumar
IND
--
--
Parveen Kumar
AAAP
--
--
Neena Mittal
IND
--
--
Makhan Singh
IND
--
--
Baldeep Singh
IND
--
--
Banwari Lal
SAD
--
--
Surjit Singh Rakhra

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.94% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.6% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Patiala was: Dharam Vira Gandhi (AAP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,34,231 men, 7,46,037 women and 5 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Patiala Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Patiala is: 30.1209 75.7625

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पटियाला, पंजाब (Hindi); পাটিয়ালা, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); पटियाला, पंजाब (Marathi); પટીયાલા, પંજાબ (Gujarati); பட்டியாலா, பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); పటియాల, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಪಟಿಯಾಲ, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); പാട്യാല, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
