Patliputra Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Pataliputra): Misha Bharti Leads at 10:27AM
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Patliputra (पाटलिपुत्र) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
31. Patliputra is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.36% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.1%. The estimated literacy level of Patliputra is 67.49%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ram Kripal Yadav of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 40,322 votes which was 4.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.16% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 20 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Ranjan Prasad Yadav of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 23,541 votes which was 3.75% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 42.86% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 56.38% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.17% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Patliputra was: Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,34,086 men, 8,01,923 women and 65 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Patliputra Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Patliputra is: 25.6216 85.0689
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पाटलिपुत्र, बिहार (Hindi); পাটলিপুত্র, বিহার (Bengali); पाटलीपुत्र, बिहार (Marathi); પાટલીપુત્ર, બિહાર (Gujarati); பாடலிபுத்ரா, பீகார் (Tamil); పాటలీపుత్ర, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಪಾಟಲೀಪುತ್ರ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); പാട്ലിപുറ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
RJD
Misha Bharti
RJD
Misha Bharti
LEADING
IND
--
--
Suresh Paswan
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Rajesh Kumar
IND
--
--
Ramesh Kumar Sharma
IND
--
--
Mantu Kumar
BJP
--
--
Ram Kripal Yadav
BJKD(D)
--
--
Indu Devi Mishra
BBC
--
--
Vinod Das
RJSP
--
--
Bindu Devi
SHS
--
--
Nagmani
RTJP(D)
--
--
Durgesh Nandan Singh Alias Durgesh Yadav
VPI
--
--
Md. Taufique Ahmad
IND
--
--
Brajeshwar Prasad Singh
IND
--
--
Pupul Kumar Sharma
BND
--
--
Lalita Ray
JNP
--
--
Wakil Ahmad
PPI(D)
--
--
Ram Pravesh Rajak
RWCP
--
--
Ram Niranjan Roy
SKBP
--
--
Ram Narayan Manjhi
AKP
--
--
Shiv Kumar Singh
BAAP
--
--
Shailesh Kumar
RJD
--
--
Misha Bharti
IND
--
--
Jitendra Bind
YKP
--
--
Sohan Ray
BMF
--
--
Satish Kumar
BSP
--
--
Md. Kalimullah
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results