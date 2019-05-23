Patliputra Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Pataliputra): Misha Bharti Leads at 10:27AM

live Status party name candidate name RJD Misha Bharti RJD Misha Bharti LEADING

Patliputra Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Suresh Paswan NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Rajesh Kumar IND -- -- Ramesh Kumar Sharma IND -- -- Mantu Kumar BJP -- -- Ram Kripal Yadav BJKD(D) -- -- Indu Devi Mishra BBC -- -- Vinod Das RJSP -- -- Bindu Devi SHS -- -- Nagmani RTJP(D) -- -- Durgesh Nandan Singh Alias Durgesh Yadav VPI -- -- Md. Taufique Ahmad IND -- -- Brajeshwar Prasad Singh IND -- -- Pupul Kumar Sharma BND -- -- Lalita Ray JNP -- -- Wakil Ahmad PPI(D) -- -- Ram Pravesh Rajak RWCP -- -- Ram Niranjan Roy SKBP -- -- Ram Narayan Manjhi AKP -- -- Shiv Kumar Singh BAAP -- -- Shailesh Kumar RJD -- -- Misha Bharti Leading IND -- -- Jitendra Bind YKP -- -- Sohan Ray BMF -- -- Satish Kumar BSP -- -- Md. Kalimullah

31. Patliputra is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.36% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.1%. The estimated literacy level of Patliputra is 67.49%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ram Kripal Yadav of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 40,322 votes which was 4.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.16% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 20 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ranjan Prasad Yadav of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 23,541 votes which was 3.75% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 42.86% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 56.38% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.17% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Patliputra was: Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,34,086 men, 8,01,923 women and 65 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Patliputra is: 25.6216 85.0689Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पाटलिपुत्र, बिहार (Hindi); পাটলিপুত্র, বিহার (Bengali); पाटलीपुत्र, बिहार (Marathi); પાટલીપુત્ર, બિહાર (Gujarati); பாடலிபுத்ரா, பீகார் (Tamil); పాటలీపుత్ర, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಪಾಟಲೀಪುತ್ರ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); പാട്ലിപുറ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)