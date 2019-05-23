English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Patna Sahib Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Ravi Shankar Prasad of BJP Leads at 10:40AM
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Patna Sahib (पटना साहिब) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
30. Patna Sahib is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.22%. The estimated literacy level of Patna Sahib is 76.66%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shatrughana Sinha of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,65,805 votes which was 30.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.07% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Shatrughan Sinha of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,66,770 votes which was 30.19% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 57.30% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 45.36% and in 2009, the constituency registered 33.64% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Patna Sahib was: Shatrughana Sinha (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,52,278 men, 8,93,885 women and 86 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Patna Sahib Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Patna Sahib is: 25.586 85.2306
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पटना साहिब, बिहार (Hindi); পটনা সাহিব, বিহার (Bengali); पटना साहिब, बिहार (Marathi); પટના સાહિબ, બિહાર (Gujarati); பட்னா சாகிப், பீகார் (Tamil); పట్నా సాహిబ్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಪಟ್ನಾ ಸಾಹಿಬ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); പട്ന സാഹിബ്, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
Patna Sahib Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SUCI
--
--
Anamika Kumari
ADP
--
--
Akhilesh Kumar
INC
--
--
Shatrughan Sinha
VSP
--
--
Prabhash Chandra Sharma
BJKD(D)
--
--
Basant Singh
VIP
--
--
Rita Devi
JNP
--
--
Rajesh Kumar
BMF
--
--
Mahboob Alam Ansari
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Vishnu Dev
IND
--
--
Arvind Kumar
IND
--
--
Amit Kumar Gupta
SHS
--
--
Sumit Ranjan Sinha
IND
--
--
Ashok Kumar Gupta
IND
--
--
Kumar Raunak
IND
--
--
Rani Devi
IND
--
--
Nimesh Shukla
IND
--
--
Javed
BJP
--
--
Ravi Shankar Prasad
