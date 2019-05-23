Patna Sahib Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Ravi Shankar Prasad of BJP Leads at 10:40AM

live Status party name candidate name BJP Ravi Shankar Prasad BJP Ravi Shankar Prasad LEADING

Patna Sahib Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SUCI -- -- Anamika Kumari ADP -- -- Akhilesh Kumar INC -- -- Shatrughan Sinha VSP -- -- Prabhash Chandra Sharma BJKD(D) -- -- Basant Singh VIP -- -- Rita Devi JNP -- -- Rajesh Kumar BMF -- -- Mahboob Alam Ansari NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Vishnu Dev IND -- -- Arvind Kumar IND -- -- Amit Kumar Gupta SHS -- -- Sumit Ranjan Sinha IND -- -- Ashok Kumar Gupta IND -- -- Kumar Raunak IND -- -- Rani Devi IND -- -- Nimesh Shukla IND -- -- Javed BJP -- -- Ravi Shankar Prasad Leading

30. Patna Sahib is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.22%. The estimated literacy level of Patna Sahib is 76.66%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shatrughana Sinha of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,65,805 votes which was 30.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.07% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Shatrughan Sinha of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,66,770 votes which was 30.19% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 57.30% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 45.36% and in 2009, the constituency registered 33.64% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Patna Sahib was: Shatrughana Sinha (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,52,278 men, 8,93,885 women and 86 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Patna Sahib is: 25.586 85.2306Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पटना साहिब, बिहार (Hindi); পটনা সাহিব, বিহার (Bengali); पटना साहिब, बिहार (Marathi); પટના સાહિબ, બિહાર (Gujarati); பட்னா சாகிப், பீகார் (Tamil); పట్నా సాహిబ్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಪಟ್ನಾ ಸಾಹಿಬ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); പട്ന സാഹിബ്, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)