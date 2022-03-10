Patsoi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: INC Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Patsoi seat in Manipur. A total of 4 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Akoijam Mirabai Devi (INC), R.K. Rameshwar Singh (NPP), Sapam Kunjakeswor (Keba) Singh (BJP), Wakambam Ibomcha Singh (JDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 91.31%, which is 1.14% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Km Ak Mirabai Devi of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Patsoi results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.19 Patsoi (पटसोइ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal West district of Manipur. Patsoi is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.08%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 35183 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 16,888 were male and 18,295 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Patsoi in 2019 was: 1,083 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 34,916 eligible electors, of which 16,620 were male,18,296 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 31,235 eligible electors, of which 14,863 were male, 16,372 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Patsoi in 2017 was 135. In 2012, there were 87 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Km Ak Mirabai Devi of INC won in this seat defeating Sapam Kunjakeswor (Keba) Singh of NEINDP by a margin of 114 which was 0.36% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 42.61% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Akoijam Mirabai Devi of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh of TMC by a margin of 5,547 votes which was 20.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.65% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 19 Patsoi Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Patsoi are: Akoijam Mirabai Devi (INC), R.K. Rameshwar Singh (NPP), Sapam Kunjakeswor (Keba) Singh (BJP), Wakambam Ibomcha Singh (JDU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 91.31%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 90.17%, while it was 86.72% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Patsoi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.19 Patsoi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 49. In 2012, there were 36 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.19 Patsoi comprises of the following areas of Imphal West district of Manipur:

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Patsoi constituency, which are: Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Konthoujam, Sekmai, Lamsang, Uripok, Sagolband, Keisamthong. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Patsoi is approximately 927 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Patsoi is: 24°48’24.5"N 93°53’28.0"E.

