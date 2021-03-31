politics

1-MIN READ

Pattambi Candidate List: Key Contests in Pattambi Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Pattambi constituency are: Muhammed Muhsin of CPI, Riyas Mukkoli of CONG, K. M. Haridas of BJP

Pattambi Assembly constituency in Palakkad district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Pattambi seat is part of the Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Muhammed Muhassin of CPI won from this seat beating C P Mohammed of INC by a margin of 7,404 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections C.P.Mohammed of INC won from this this constituency defeating K.P.Suresh Raj of CPI by a margin of 12,475 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Palakkad Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Pattambi Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 31, 2021, 12:44 IST