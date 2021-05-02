Pattambi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

50. Pattambi (पट्टाम्बि), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Palakkad district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Pattambi is part of 8. Palakkad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.57%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.49%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,94,858 eligible electors, of which 96,446 were male, 98,412 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pattambi in 2021 is 1020.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,79,873 eligible electors, of which 87,929 were male, 91,944 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,53,714 eligible electors, of which 74,534 were male, 79,179 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pattambi in 2016 was 272. In 2011, there were 246.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Muhammed Muhassin of CPI won in this seat by defeating C P Mohammed of INC by a margin of 7,404 votes which was 5.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 45.69% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, C.P.Mohammed of INC won in this seat defeating K.P.Suresh Raj of CPI by a margin of 12,475 votes which was 10.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 50. Pattambi Assembly segment of Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Palakkad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Palakkad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Pattambi are: Narayanan T P (BSP), Muhammed Muhassin (CPI), K M Haridas (BJP), Riyas Mukkoli (INC), Ameer Ali S P (SDPOI), S Mujeeb Rehman (WPOI)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.48%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.9%, while it was 76.66% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 50. Pattambi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 140. In 2011 there were 122 polling stations.

EXTENT:

50. Pattambi constituency comprises of the following areas of Palakkad district of Kerala: Koppam, Kulukkallur, Muthuthala, Ongallur, Pattambi, Thiruvegapura, Vallapuzha and Vilayur Panchayats in Ottappalam Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Palakkad.

The total area covered by Pattambi is 180 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pattambi is: 10°50’37.0"N 76°11’46.3"E.

