Pattikonda Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Pattikonda Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- K. L. Murthi IND -- -- M. Kasanna IND -- -- M. Raju IND -- -- K. Vijaya Bhaskar PPOI -- -- M.K. Geetha Karanam TDP -- -- K.E. Shyam Kumar NOTA -- -- Nota YSRCP -- -- Kangati Sreedevi INC -- -- Boya Kranthi Naidu BJP -- -- Eediga Ranga Goud

142. Pattikonda is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,06,538 voters of which 1,04,134 are male and 1,02,385 are female and 19 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Pattikonda, recorded a voter turnout of 83.99%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 79.11% and in 2009, 77.65% of Pattikonda's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kambalapadu Ediga Krishna Murthy of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 7,899 votes which was 5.02% of the total votes polled. Kambalapadu Ediga Krishna Murthy polled a total of 1,57,447 (49.3%) votes.TDP's Kambalapadu Edige Prabhakar won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the JKPDP candidate by a margin of 9972 (7.27%) votes. Kambalapadu Edige Prabhakar polled 1,37,210 which was 49.3% of the total votes polled.Pattikonda went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पत्तीकोन्डा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పత్తికొండ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).