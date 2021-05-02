Pattukkottai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

176. Pattukkottai (पत्तुकोत्तई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Pattukkottai is part of 30. Thanjavur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.71%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.72%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,45,832 eligible electors, of which 1,17,844 were male, 1,27,963 female and 25 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pattukkottai in 2021 is 1086.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,27,191 eligible electors, of which 1,09,210 were male, 1,17,958 female and 23 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,628 eligible electors, of which 90,694 were male, 96,933 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pattukkottai in 2016 was 6. In 2011, there were 34.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Sekar. V of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Mahendran. K of INC by a margin of 12,358 votes which was 7.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 42.58% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, N.R.Rengarajan of INC won in this seat defeating N.Senthilkumar, of DMDK by a margin of 8,779 votes which was 6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.91% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 176. Pattukkottai Assembly segment of Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Thanjavur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Thanjavur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Pattukkottai are: Annadurai, K (DMK), Rengarajan, N R (AIADMK), Keerthika Anbu (NTK), Sadasivam, B (MNM), Sundarraj, M (AMPK), Selvam, S D S (AMMK), Meikkappan, T (ADK), Balakrishnan, V (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.66%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.03%, while it was 78.04% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 176. Pattukkottai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 254. In 2011 there were 230 polling stations.

EXTENT:

176. Pattukkottai constituency comprises of the following areas of Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu: Pattukkottai Taluk (Part) Nemmeli, Keelakurichi West, Keelakurichi East, Avaikkottai, Bavajikkottai, Balajireguramasamudram, Kalichankkottai, Kaniyakurichi, Olayakunnam, Mohur, Andami, Karuppur, Pulavanji, Mahadevapuram, Musiri, Alathur, Vadugankuthagai, Sembalur, Ettupulikkadu, Karambayam, Veppankkadu Ukkadai, Veppankkadu, Enathi, Palamuthi, Aladikkumulai, Sukkiranpatti, Veerakurichi, Sendankadu, Thittakudi, Talikkottai, Alanpallam, Veppankulam, Madukkur, Gopalasamudram, Periyakkottai, Chokkanavur, Puliyakudi, Kadathankudi, Madurabashanipuram, Vikkiramam, Vadiakkadu, Moothakurichi, Nattuchalai, Athikkottai, Soorapallam, Santhankadu, Karagavayal, Nainankulam, Mudalcheri, Anaikkadu, Ponnavarayankottai, Ponnavarayankottai Ukkadai, Vendakkottai, Kasangadu, Regunathapuram, Vattakudi Ukkadai, Vattakudi, Athivetti West, Athivetti East, Ponkundu, Elangadu, Karappankadu, Siramelkudi, Reguramasamudram, PalayeeAgraharam, Kalyanaodai, Palaverikadu, Mannankadu, Thuvarankurichi North, Thuvarankurichi South, Pallikondan, Sendakkottai, Pudukkottai Ullur, Palanjur, Thamarankottai North, Thamarankottai South, Parakakalakottai, Krishnapuram, Thambikottai Melakkadu, Thambikottai Maravakad, Sundaram, Thambikottai Vadakadu, Pudukkottagam, Soundaranayakipuram, Narasingapuram, Chinna avadayar Koil, Mahilankottai, Chatramthokkalikadu, Thokkalikkadu, Adirampattinam, Eripurakarai and Rajamadam villages. Madukkur (TP), Pattukkottai (M) and Adiramapattinam (TP). It shares an inter-state border with Thanjavur.

The total area covered by Pattukkottai is 481 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pattukkottai is: 10°25’25.7"N 79°23’01.3"E.

