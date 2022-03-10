Pauri Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Pauri seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Rajkumar Pori (BJP), Hari Kumar (ABVPA), Naval Kishor (INC), Manohar Lal (AAP), Rajendra Prasad (SP), Ramesh Chandra (BSP), Poonam Singh (UKD), Onkar Singh (UJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 50.01%, which is -2.25% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mukesh Singh Koli of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pauri results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.37 Pauri (पौड़ी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garhwal region and Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. Pauri is part of Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.87% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.11%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.02%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 93,158 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 46,951 were male and 46,205 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pauri in 2022 is: 984 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 93,874 eligible electors, of which 47,388 were male,46,485 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 85,182 eligible electors, of which 41,955 were male, 43,227 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pauri in 2017 was 2,210. In 2012, there were 2,615 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Mukesh Singh Koli of BJP won in this seat defeating Naval Kishor of INC by a margin of 7,030 which was 14.45% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.41% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sunder Lal Mandrawal of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Ghananand of BJP by a margin of 2,906 votes which was 6.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.82% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 37 Pauri Assembly segment of the 2. Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Pauri are: Rajkumar Pori (BJP), Hari Kumar (ABVPA), Naval Kishor (INC), Manohar Lal (AAP), Rajendra Prasad (SP), Ramesh Chandra (BSP), Poonam Singh (UKD), Onkar Singh (UJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 50.01%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 52.26%, while it was 53.47% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Pauri went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.37 Pauri Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 154. In 2012, there were 143 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.37 Pauri comprises of the following areas of Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand: KCs Pauri, Kot, Nahsain, Mundneshwar, Agrora and Pauri Nagar Panchayat of 2-Pauri Tehsil; Panchayats 232-Rawatsyun, 233-Bangarsyun and 234-Edwalsyun-1 of Srinagar KC of 1-Srinagar Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Pauri constituency, which are: Srinagar, Chaubattakhal, Yamkeshwar, Narendranagar, Deoprayag. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Pauri is approximately 557 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pauri is: 30°05’01.7"N 78°43’13.8"E.

