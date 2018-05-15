GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Pavagada Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Venkata Ramanappa Wins

Live election result of 137 Pavagada constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Pavagada MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 5:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pavagada Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Venkata Ramanappa Wins
Live election result of 137 Pavagada constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Pavagada MLA.
Pavagada (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tumkur district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chitradurga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,94,720 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 99,871 are male, 94,778 female and 4 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 94.84 and the approximate literacy rate is 67%.
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status INC Venkata Ramanappa Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC7297444.79%Venkata Ramanappa
JD(S)7256544.54%K.M. Thimmarayappa
BJP140748.64%G.V.Balaram
LAD7960.49%G.Muthyalappa
NOTA7940.49%Nota
SJP(A)4580.28%Venkatappa
IND2600.16%Hanuman Tharayappa
IND1850.11%Hanuman Tharaya.O
IND1670.10%Madletappa
SP1530.09%Ramesh Naik.R
AIMEP1490.09%P.Murthy
IND1170.07%Duggamma
BBKD1110.07%B.T. Rama Subbaiah
IND1080.07%L Gangadhara

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,863 votes (3.35%) securing 47.25% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.12%.

IND won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 14,313 votes (11.15%) registering 33.98% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.39%.

Check the table below for Pavagada live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You