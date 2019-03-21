English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pawan Kalyan, 4 Ministers File Nomination for AP Assembly Polls
Actor-politician Kalyan, who is fighting his maiden electoral battle, filed papers from Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam district.
Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan files nomination papers for Gajuwaka Assembly Constituency at Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation. (Image: ANI)
Loading...
Amaravati: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao, D U Rao, P P Rao, K Ravindra and a host of others on Thursday filed their nomination papers for the April 11 Assembly election in Andhra Pradesh.
For the Lok Sabha election, YSR Congress' Y S Avinash Reddy, TDP's M Sri Bharat and Congress' V Shruti Devi filed their papers for the Kadapa, Visakhapatnam and Araku (ST) seats respectively.
Actor-politician Kalyan, who is fighting his maiden electoral battle, filed papers from Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam district.
This is one of the two constituencies that he will be contesting, the other being Bhimavaram in West Godavari where he will file the nomination on Friday.
Ministers Ganta, D U Rao, P P Rao and Ravindra are contesting from the Visakhapatnam North, Mylavaram, Chilakaluripeta and Machilipatnam Assembly seats respectively.
There will be a rush of nominations on Friday as it is considered an auspicious day.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and Leader of Opposition Y S Jaganmohan Reddy are expected to file papers on Friday.
For the Lok Sabha election, YSR Congress' Y S Avinash Reddy, TDP's M Sri Bharat and Congress' V Shruti Devi filed their papers for the Kadapa, Visakhapatnam and Araku (ST) seats respectively.
Actor-politician Kalyan, who is fighting his maiden electoral battle, filed papers from Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam district.
This is one of the two constituencies that he will be contesting, the other being Bhimavaram in West Godavari where he will file the nomination on Friday.
Ministers Ganta, D U Rao, P P Rao and Ravindra are contesting from the Visakhapatnam North, Mylavaram, Chilakaluripeta and Machilipatnam Assembly seats respectively.
There will be a rush of nominations on Friday as it is considered an auspicious day.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and Leader of Opposition Y S Jaganmohan Reddy are expected to file papers on Friday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manmarziyaan was A Good Crossover Even for Anurag Kashyap, Says Taapsee Pannu
- Neither Contesting Elections Nor Campaigning for Any Political Party: Salman Khan
- Happy Holi 2019: From Rang Barse to Badri Ki Dulhania, Turn on the Festive Vibe With These Songs
- Holi 2019: 5 Bollywood Films That Will Not Remain Same Without Festival of Colours
- Decoding The Voluntary Code of Ethics Binding FB, Twitter, WhatsApp, TikTok During 2019 Polls
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results