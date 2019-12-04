Pawan Kalyan Against Death Penalty for Telangana Rape Accused, Backs Singapore Model Instead

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has said he is not in favour of capital punishment for the accused in the rape and murder of the Telangana vet, saying people did not have the right to kill anyone.

Even as demands rise for death penalty for the accused, Kalyan said: “Across the country, the public is demanding that the accused be hanged and killed. My point is, why do you people want to go to such extreme levels? In case of incidents like these, we shouldn't make such demands.”

Speaking to his party workers, Kalyan said: “We don't have any right to kill anyone. No need to hang the accused; flogging are enough for them. We should make laws like Singapore. Demanding that the accused be hanged will set off a wrong process.”

The statement provided fodder to the YSRCP, which accused Kalyan of making irresponsible comments. “Such comments show his psychological position. When the whole nation is demanding capital punishment, how can he make such irresponsible statements?” asked YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy.

