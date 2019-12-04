Pawan Kalyan Against Death Penalty for Telangana Rape Accused, Backs Singapore Model Instead
Amid demands for capital punishment across the country, the actor-turned-politician said accused in such cases should be flogged.
Jana Sena Party (JSP) Chief Pawan Kalyan
Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has said he is not in favour of capital punishment for the accused in the rape and murder of the Telangana vet, saying people did not have the right to kill anyone.
Even as demands rise for death penalty for the accused, Kalyan said: “Across the country, the public is demanding that the accused be hanged and killed. My point is, why do you people want to go to such extreme levels? In case of incidents like these, we shouldn't make such demands.”
Speaking to his party workers, Kalyan said: “We don't have any right to kill anyone. No need to hang the accused; flogging are enough for them. We should make laws like Singapore. Demanding that the accused be hanged will set off a wrong process.”
The statement provided fodder to the YSRCP, which accused Kalyan of making irresponsible comments. “Such comments show his psychological position. When the whole nation is demanding capital punishment, how can he make such irresponsible statements?” asked YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Eighth Wonder? Picture of Unguarded Sack of Onions in Mumbai Has Left Twitter in Disbelief
- Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor to Reunite for Luv Ranjan's Quirky, Twisted Love Story?
- Avengers Endgame, The Irishman Lock Horns in Best VFX Category for Oscars
- Vodafone And Airtel Now Charging For Calls Made to Jio Numbers: What Changed?
- Hey Alexa, You're the Grinch Who Stole Christmas: AI Assistant Ruins Holiday Surprise