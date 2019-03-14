Pawan Kalyan Promises 10 Lakh Jobs Every Year, Free Healthcare in Jana Sena Manifesto

Creation of 10 lakh jobs every year and introduction of a universal free health scheme with an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh per person are some of the highlights of the Jana Sena Party manifesto released Thursday.Party founder-president Pawan Kalyan released the manifesto for the April 11 election on its foundation day at Rajamahendravaram Thursday night.Fifteen per cent budgetary allocation for the education sector and a major thrust to agriculture sector with an offer of Rs 5,000 monthly pension for farmers over 60 years are the other main highlights.The Jana Sena promised to move from the existing Minimum Support Price system to a new Profitable Price System (PPS) by including 25 additional crops that are not covered under MSP.It also promised to supply farm inputs like high-quality seeds, micronutrients, fertilizers and biocides free of cost, besides 150 units of free electricity to farmers houses.A zero-interest agriculture loan for unirrigated and fallow lands will also be ensured under a new scheme Rythu Sampada, Kalyan announced.Addressing a largely-attended public meeting to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Jana Sena, the actor-politician said he would bring the Chief Ministers position under the purview of Lokayukta to ensure more accountability by strengthening the institution.He also promised 33 per cent reservation for women in the state Legislature and establishment of Mahila Bank in all districts for easy lending to self-help group women at lower interest rate.He also promised a Special Development Plan for the backward north coastal Andhra by interlinking rivers, fishing harbours and developing tourism clusters, modern agriculture and vertical farms.An eight-hour shift system would be introduced for police personnel while a bench of the state High Court would be set up in Rayalaseema in tune with the demand from the region.If the Jana Sena was voted to power, he would ensure a strict recruitment calendar by the AP Public Service Commission to fill government vacancies.Efforts would be made to attract Rs 25,000 crore investment through various modes for setting up agro-food processing industries that could generate 10 lakh direct jobs for farmers, farm workers and educated youth and another 15 lakh indirect employment in manufacturing and service sectors.Established in 2014, the Jana Sena will be jumping into the political battlefield for the first time this year.The party has announced candidates for 32 Assembly and six Lok Sabha seats in AP.It has made a head start becoming the first party in the state to announce the first list of candidates as well as the manifesto.