Pawan Kalyan Says Working for BJP-TDP Alliance in Andhra, YSR Attacks; Naidu Willing to Unite

In a move to start new political realignment in Andhra Pradesh, Jana Sena chief and Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan said that he will convince the BJP leadership for an alliance with the TDP for the 2024 elections.

After the Jana Sena leader made the announcement on Friday, the ruling YSR criticised the move and said that the TDP would unite with the BJP since it alone can’t defeat CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, a report in Times of India said.

“By admitting that he would unite TDP and BJP, Pawan Kalyan agreed that they alone can’t defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy,” YSR Congress MLA Topudurti Prakash Reddy said.

Reddy also dared the TDP and the Jana Sena to come together and face the next election and affirmed that his party would repeat its victory.

However, the BJP remained silent on the statement. Jana Sena is in alliance with the BJP while the TDP is looking forward to restoring its 2014 past alliance with the BJP.

The report said that some BJP leaders are not interested in the alliance because of the bitter experience with Chandrababu Naidu during the 2019 elections.

Naidu has aligned with the Congress at the national level and also shared the dias with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at the national level. His party not only campaigned against the BJP, but also campaigned against the saffron party

The report added that Naidu is also in favour of keeping the anti-incumbency vote against CM Jagan intact to defeat YSR Congress. He has reportedly also offered to make sacrifices to cement ties giving representation to other parties.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.