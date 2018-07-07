Pawan Kalyan Sees Karnataka-Like Drama in Andhra, Confident of Playing 'Kingmaker' After Polls

Confident of playing a crucial role Andhra Pradesh’s next government formation, JanaSena Chief Pawan Kalyan believes his party will emerge as a kingmaker in the battle between TDP and YSRCP in the state.Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, the actor-turned-politician said, "Andhra results will be more than what we saw in Karnataka. We will do better than Karnataka, but numbers and people's verdict will tell how big it can get. In 2014 also, JanaSena played a pivotal role. We were the reason for TDP to form the government. They had 14-16% drop in vote share, which we provided.""In 2009, from my family, we formed Praja Rajyam Party, and secured 25% votes that was won mostly in Andhra Pradesh. We have great strength. We have observed all flaws. In 2019, we plan to fight all 175 seats because we have experience of the past," Kalyan added.In 2014, the JanaSena chief had supported BJP-TDP alliance. But after the tie-up failed in getting Special Status for Andhra Pradesh, Kalyan decided that his party will contest on all Assembly seats in the upcoming elections.Interestingly, he has distanced himself from the emerging federal front, both at national and state level."Political parties are changing stand according to their comfort. No party has a fixed approach or ideology. No one has complete clarity as to what they are doing," Kalyan said."I preferred to go with the Left as they work for issues of common people. As far as other parties are concerned, it’s like no one is friend or enemy," he added.As all eyes are on Andhra Pradesh elections, it will be interesting to see if Karnataka-like situation arises in the state, and if Kalyan’s party will be the decision-maker.