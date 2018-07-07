After Centre ruled out Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, Jana Sena party is set to hold a massive protest rally on the beach road in Vishakhapatnam on Saturday afternoon.Thousands of people are expected to join the rally from various districts to mark their protest against the "injustice" meted out to the state and also demand implementation of all promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act.Ahead of the protest, speaking to CNN-News 18, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan hit out at the TDP-led state government for failing to get Special Status for Andhra Pradesh."At the beginning, no one was against it, not even BJP. But consistent mistakes and flaws of TDP worsened the situation over time. Fundamentally, it was TDP's fault to accept package. It was TDP that diluted the special status issue. TDP agreed to special package and that too in Assembly. This has now given BJP the ground to go back," Kalyan said.JanaSena chief also attacked the Centre, saying, "Silence does not mean we have accepted the injustice. Nobody knows in what ugly form it will come out. When word was given in Parliament, then it becomes the duty to implement."The march will also raise the issue of need for development of Uttarandhra or North Andhra. Kalyan had earlier threatened a Telangana-like separate statehood movement if Uttarandhra continued to be "wilfully neglected" by the Andhra Pradesh government."When fruits of development are not shared equally between different native groups, it creates unrest. That was the foundation of formation of Telangana. Similarly, Uttarandhra is being completely neglected. The land in region are occupied by political leaders. If the area is so called development, why are people migrating", the leader added.