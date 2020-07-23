Pawan Kalyan Slams Andhra Govt, Says Farmers Who Gave Land for Development of Capital Now Crying

Actor-turned-politician and JanaSena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said the ruling YSR Congress Party, when campaigning in opposition, should have promised to set up three capitals for Andhra Pradesh.

At an interview of the JanaSena’s social media unit, Kalyan said farmers would not have given thousands of acres of their land for the development of the capital city and their tears are not good for rulers.

"Development through decentralisation is just a concept. It is like the Telugu Desam Party’s Singapore model of development. We should live in reality. People who gave land for the capital are crying now. Their tears are not good for rulers,” he said, adding if there is any irregularity in land pooling, it should be rectified.

Kalyan alleged there is a lot of manipulations in acquiring land for distribution of house site pattas in the state.

“If the government wants to buy private land for Rs 7 lakh and Rs 8 lakh per acre, the government purchased it for four to seven times more. The extra amount went to the pockets of middlemen. It has come to my notice that such manipulations have taken place in many parts of the state,” he alleged.

Reacting to the coronavirus pandemic, Kalyan said the state government did not take advantage of the lockdown.