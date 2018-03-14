Pawan Kalyan Spares None, Attacks BJP-led Centre, Naidu, Jagan Reddy Over Andhra Special Status

Setting the tone for 2019 General Elections, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan launched a full blown attack on the BJP-led Centre, Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government and opposition leader Jagan Mohan Reddy over getting the Special Category Status for Andhra.Pawan Kalyan, while addressing a huge gathering to commemorate the party's formation day in Guntur district, said the issue is “about self-respect”.He targeted the Centre saying, “It’s about self-respect of Andhra Pradesh. Injustice meted out to us is agonising and causing great pain. Today you have pushed the state into an agitation mode, you cannot stop the people of Andhra Pradesh to fight for their rights. We will come out on the streets, we will choke the highways, make the sub-continent look at us and see the injustice meted out to us.”In a direct attack on CM Chandrababu Naidu and his family, Pawan Kalyan made serious allegations of corruption against Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh. He slammed the TDP government for being “neck-deep in corruption and not doing anything for the welfare of the state” in last four years.“There are corruption charges against Chandrababu Naidu's son, Nara Lokesh. Does Naidu know about this and if he does, why is he silent? Where is the all the money coming from? Even NTR’s soul will never forgive this,” he said.In no mood to spare anyone, the Jana Sena chief also raised questions on the main opposition party, YSR Congress, for failing to take on the central government on the issue of Special Status, fearing a backlash.“CM Chandrababu Naidu and opposition leader Jagan Mohan Reddy are scared of the central government, fearing CBI cases against them. Corrupt people are scared but people like me and the common man are not scared of the government of India,” said Pawan Kalyan.Kalyan had supported the BJP-TDP alliance in 2014 General Elections and it was his support that led to the alliance’s victory in Andhra Pradesh."I supported the TDP because I wanted development in my state and to rebuild it after the bifurcation. But today I don’t believe them. If three of the things they say are correct, they lie about six other things and create confusion. The question is why people will vote for you if you have failed completely?" asked an agitated Kalyan.