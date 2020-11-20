Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Withdraws from Hyderabad Civic Polls, Announces Support to BJP

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Friday announced that his party will support the Bharatiya Janata Parry (BJP) candidates in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy and senior BJP leader Laxman met Kalyan at Nadendla Manohar's residence in Hyderabad and sought his support for the saffron party in the upcoming civic polls while also holding a discussion over the latest situation of the election.

After the meeting, Kalyan said the Jana Sena Party is withdrawing from the contest and extending full support to BJP.

"In fact, we wanted to contest the elections together. But, we could not make it possible due to the conditions arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic. I request the Jana Sena cadre not to get discouraged and work for BJP's win. We should not lose a single vote," he said.

Kalyan further revealed that the Jana Sena Party will support BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections and contest in the elections.

"There is a need for strong leadership to protect the people of Hyderabad. I am confident that Hyderabad would emerge as a cosmopolitan city under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Union Home Minister Kishan Reddy said that the people of Telangana want change and the latest Dubaka bye-election is the indication for it. He expressed confidence of a win in the GHMC elections and thanked Kalyan for his support. "Jana Sena's support will help us win the elections. Our friendship will continue in the forthcoming elections too," Reddy said.

Kalyan's Jana Sena already has an understanding with the BJP in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Laxman thanked Kalyan for acceding to their request with "a large-heartedness" to join forces with BJP in heralding a change in Hyderabad and to realise people's dreams.

The ruling TRS won the last elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation held in 2016.