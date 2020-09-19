Pawar Meets CM Uddhav Thackeray, Discusses Covid-19 Situation and Maratha Reservation, Say Sources

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here. The meeting between two ruling allies lasted for 30 minutes, sources said.

Apart from the coronavirus situation, a major issue before the ruling coalition is how to respond to the Supreme Court’s stay to the implementation of the Maratha reservation. According to sources, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government has three options — issuing an ordinance, filing a review application before the SC bench which passed the stay order, or approach a larger Constitution bench seeking to vacate the interim stay.

When contacted, Pawar did not divulge what was discussed at the meeting. On farm sector bills passed by the Lok Sabha, Pawar told.