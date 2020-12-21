Pawar Steps in to Resolve Metro Car Shed Crisis, Fadvanis Changes Gears

Even as the controversy over the Metro car shed project in Kanjurmarg continues to deepen in the well of Maharashtra politics, NCP president Sharad Pawar has now said he is willing to intervene for an amicable resolution of the issue.

Notably, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had stated that he was open to talks with the BJP, and even willing to give them credit for the project.

"There should be no politics on developmental projects. That is why Pawar Saheb has spoken to the Chief Minister. He also spoken to the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis on the sidelines of a public function recently. He is willing to intervene and speak to the Centre as well, if the issue can be amicably resolved," NCP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik told CNN News 18.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis, who had denied having any conversation with Pawar, on Monday changed gears and said he had spoken to the NCP president a few days ago.

The issue of the metro car shed project has become a controversial one in Maharashtra after the opposition has alleged that the current government has stopped the development project due to "its ego".

Currently, the project has been granted an interim stay by the Bombay High Court. The Salt Commissioner had gone to the court claiming that the said plot of land in Kanjurmarg where the Maharashtra government wants to build the Metro car shed, is under the salt commissioner's ownership.

Several BJP leaders led by Devendra Fadnavis have slammed the government time and again, saying that moving the location of metro car shed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg will not only lead to an inordinate delay in the construction of car shed, but will also lead to losses amounting to hundreds of crores of rupees for the government.

Fadnavis has said that moving the Metro car shed outside Aarey will make it non-feasible.

Responding to all these allegations, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that his vision of development was an inclusive one which did not harm the environment. He also sought an amicable solution and said he was willing to speak with the BJP as well as the central leadership for finding a solution for the same. "I am willing to give credit to the BJP for this," he said.

The BJP has hit back saying it does not work for credit and that the government should read its own report before coming to any conclusions about constructing the Metro car shed.