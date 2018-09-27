English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pawar Supports Modi on Rafale Deal, Says People Don’t Have Doubts over PM's Intentions
In an interview, former Defence Minister Pawar also said the opposition's demand to share technical details relating to the fighter jet "made no sense".
Mumbai: At a time the opposition led by the Congress is mounting attacks on the government over the Rafale fighter jet issue, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said people "do not have doubts" over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intentions.
In an interview to a Marathi news channel, former Defence Minister Pawar also said the opposition's demand to share technical details relating to the fighter jet "made no sense".
He, however, said there was no harm for the government to disclose prices of the aircraft.
"I don't think people have doubts about Modi's intentions personally," Pawar told the news channel.
He, however, said the way Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the government's side led to confusion in the minds of people.
"Now, (Union Finance Minister Arun) Jaitley can be seen articulating (government's stand) on the issue (instead of Sitharaman)," he added.
The Congress has launched an offensive against the BJP government over the Rafale deal, alleging corruption and violation of rules by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has accused the government of causing loss to the public exchequer and endangering national security by bypassing state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in favour of some businessman "friends" for offset contract.
The Congress has launched an offensive against the BJP government over the Rafale deal, alleging corruption and violation of rules by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has accused the government of causing loss to the public exchequer and endangering national security by bypassing state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in favour of some businessman "friends" for offset contract.
