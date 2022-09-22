Pawar, Thackeray, Nitish Among Top Oppn Leaders to Attend INLD Rally on Sep 25: K C Tyagi

A bevy of opposition leaders, including NCP’s Sharad Pawar, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray and DMK’s Kanimozhi, will be attending the Indian National Lok Dal’s rally in Fatehabad, Haryana on September 25.

JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury and BJP leader Birender Singh have also given their consent to attend the rally to mark the birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister and INLD founder Devi Lal.

Lok Sabha MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party’s Hanuman Beniwal, a former BJP ally from Rajasthan, will also attend the rally, he said. “It will be a historic meeting that will mark the consolidation of like-minded forces against the ruling BJP in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” Tyagi said.

INLD leader and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala has also sent invitations to several other regional bigwigs, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu, for attending the public meeting.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here