Payagpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Payagpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Geeta (BSP), Mukesh Srivastava (SP), Rana Shivam Singh (INC), Subhash Tripathi (BJP), Raise Ahmad (AIMIM), Chhote Lal (IND), Ram Swaroop (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.02%, which is 2.22% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Subhash Tripathi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Payagpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.287 Payagpur (पयागपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Baharaich district of Uttar Pradesh. Payagpur is part of Kaiserganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.11% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 49.36%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,19,997 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,73,562 were male and 1,46,424 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Payagpur in 2019 was: 844 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,85,426 eligible electors, of which 1,93,954 were male,1,69,046 female and 24 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,03,750 eligible electors, of which 1,69,053 were male, 1,34,697 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Payagpur in 2017 was 33. In 2012, there were 131 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Subhash Tripathi of BJP won in this seat defeating Mukesh Srivastava Alias Gyanendera Pratap of SP by a margin of 41,541 which was 20.15% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.59% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mukesh Srivastva Alias Gyanendra Pratap of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Ajit Pratap Singh of BSP by a margin of 27,046 votes which was 14.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.82% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 287 Payagpur Assembly segment of the 57. Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency. Brijbhusan Sharan Singh of BJP won the Kaiserganj Parliament seat defeating Chandradev Ram Yadav of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kaiserganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Payagpur are: Geeta (BSP), Mukesh Srivastava (SP), Rana Shivam Singh (INC), Subhash Tripathi (BJP), Raise Ahmad (AIMIM), Chhote Lal (IND), Ram Swaroop (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.02%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.8%, while it was 61.65% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Payagpur went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.287 Payagpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 366. In 2012, there were 313 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.287 Payagpur comprises of the following areas of Baharaich district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Payagpur and 4 Wisheshwarganj of 3 Bahraich Tehsil; KC 4 Katakamarautha, Panchayats 83 Patupur, 85 Jiganiya Jasakaran Singh, 92 Rampur, 93 Basantpur, 94 Huzoorpur, 95 Khanpur, 96 Singhpur, 97 Katgharakala, 99 Laukahi, 100 Gyanapur and 101 Adilpur of 5 Huzurpur KC of 4 Kaiserganj Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Payagpur constituency, which are: Shrawasti, Bahraich, Kaiserganj, Katra Bazar, Mehnaun. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Payagpur is approximately 656 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Payagpur is: 27°22’10.2"N 81°46’07.0"E.

