Payyannur Candidate List: Key Contests in Payyannur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Payyannur Assembly constituency in Kannur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Payyannur seat is part of the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections C Krishnan of CPM won from this seat beating Sajid Mavval of INC by a margin of 40,263 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections C.Krishnan of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Adv. K. Brijesh Kumar of INC by a margin of 32,124 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency CPIM was ahead in the Payyannur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Payyanur constituency are: T. I. Madusoodhanan of CPI(M), M. Pradeep Kumar of CONG, K. K. Sreedharan of BJP