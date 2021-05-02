Payyannur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: T I Madhusoodanan of CPIM Leading

6. Payyannur (पयन्नूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kannur district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Payyannur is part of 1. Kasaragod Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.61%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.41%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,83,223 eligible electors, of which 86,520 were male, 96,701 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Payyannur in 2021 is 1118.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,75,438 eligible electors, of which 82,434 were male, 93,004 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,58,613 eligible electors, of which 73,365 were male, 85,248 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Payyannur in 2016 was 1,639. In 2011, there were 946.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, C Krishnan of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Sajid Mavval of INC by a margin of 40,263 votes which was 28.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 58.02% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, C.Krishnan of CPIM won in this seat defeating Adv. K. Brijesh Kumar of INC by a margin of 32,124 votes which was 24.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 59.78% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 6. Payyannur Assembly segment of Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Kasaragod Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kasaragod Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Payyannur are: M Pradeep Kumar (INC), T I Madhusoodanan (CPIM), Adv K K Sreedharan (BJP), Abhilash K V (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.79%, while it was 82.42% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 6. Payyannur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 156. In 2011 there were 151 polling stations.

EXTENT:

6. Payyannur constituency comprises of the following areas of Kannur district of Kerala: Payyannur Municipality and Cherupuzha, Eramamkuttoor, Kankole–Alapadamba, Karivellur Peralam, Peringome Vayakkara and Ramanthali Panchayats in Taliparamba Taluk. It shares an inter-state border with Kannur.

The total area covered by Payyannur is 374 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Payyannur is: 12°10’57.4"N 75°17’57.8"E.

