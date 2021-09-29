Mehbooba Mufti 'Locked at Home', Stopped From Entering South Kashmir's Tral; Cops Cite Security as Reason

The former chief minister of JK and the PDP chief claimed that she was not allowed to visit the Tral area of South Kashmir as police locked the main gate of her Gupkar home on Thursday morning.

Najmu Saqib, Mufti’s close confident told the media she was not allowed to undertake a visit to the Seer area of Tral. He even shared a picture of a security vehicle blocking the main entrance of the Mufti’s Gupkar residence. A PDP spokesman said the district administration did not allow her and policemen from police station Ram Munshibagh to lock the main gate of her residence and placed a banker on the main gate.

The PDP chief in fact tweeted that she was being stopped at her home.

“Locked up in my house today yet again for attempting to visit the village in Tral allegedly ransacked by the army. This is the real picture of Kashmir that visiting dignitaries must be shown instead of GOIs sanitized & guided picnic tours,” she also tweeted from her official handle.

A police official however said that she was not allowed to visit Tral in view of her own security. Early this month, Mehbooba had alleged that she was stopped from going to Kulgam to meet family members and her party workers.

