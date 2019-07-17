Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PDP Founding Member Quits Party, Says It Has 'Upended' After Mufti’s Death

In a setback to the PDP, the former Jammu and Kashmir minister Mohammed Khalil Bandh said in his letter that it was not worth continuing when the basic and founding principles of the party had been compromised.

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2019, 1:56 PM IST
File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI)
Srinagar: Founding PDP member Mohammed Khalil Bandh on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the party, saying it had “upended” after the death of former chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed.

In a setback to the PDP, the former Jammu and Kashmir minister said in his letter that it was not worth continuing when the basic and founding principles of the party had been compromised. The letter is addressed to party president Mehbooba Mufti.

Bandh said the decision to resign from the post of district president of militancy-hit Pulwama as well as basic membership of the PDP was taken after thorough deliberations with his workers.

"But I do believe with conviction that a political party isn't worth continuing when the basic and the founding principles are compromised. Elected representatives are treated like naive men with a miniscule authority both within the government and otherwise," he said.

Bandh, a three-time MLA and two-time cabinet minister, said the party has "upended after the demise of Mufti Mohammed Sayeed” and the old, elected and experienced were "not only neglected but humiliated to the core".

