1-MIN READ

PDP Holds First Party Meet after Article 370 Abrogation, Mehbooba Mufti Still Under House Arrest

File photo of PDP leader and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The meeting held at the PDP headquarter was attended by party leaders Abdul Rehman Veeri, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Khursheed Aalam, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, Suhail Bukhari among others.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held its first meeting in Srinagar on Wednesday in more than a year after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year.

The meeting held at the PDP headquarter was attended by party leaders Abdul Rehman Veeri, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Khursheed Aalam, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, Suhail Bukhari among others.

However, party president Mehbooba Mufti continues to remain under house arrest. Earlier, a meeting called by the party could not take place after most of the party leaders were not allowed to move out of their residences.

PDP leader Suhail Bukhari said for the first time the party's youth leadership was allowed to move out of their residences and hold the meeting at the party office.

Welcoming the PDP meet, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: "Good to see Youth JKPDP make a start with political meetings. Political activities must resume unhindered and the administration is duty bound to ensure a level playing field for all political parties."

