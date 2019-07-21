Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

PDP Leaders Protest Governor's Rule, Booked for 'Instigating People Against Village Defence Committees'

PDP leaders, including former MLC Firdous Tak, raised slogans against the governor-led administration, the BJP and the RSS during the protest in Kishtwar, following which they were arrested.

PTI

Updated:July 21, 2019, 8:00 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PDP Leaders Protest Governor's Rule, Booked for 'Instigating People Against Village Defence Committees'
File photo of former PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.
Loading...

Jammu: Some PDP members, including former MLC Firdous Tak, have been booked for allegedly instigating people against the village defence committees (VDCs), officials said on Saturday.

The development comes after workers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Tak, held a protest near a mosque in Kishtwar on Friday against the reported plans of the Jammu and Kashmir administration to strengthen the VDCs.

They raised slogans against the governor-led administration, the BJP and the RSS during the protest.

"Tak and others have been booked for instigating people against VDCs", deputy commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh, told PTI.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti dubbed the FIR "false and frivolous" and demanded its immediate rollback.

"The party leaders have represented the sentiments and aspirations of the people but it seems that the local administration are working under pressure from a particular political organisation. The registration of the case only speaks about the sorry state of affairs in Chenab Valley," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

She also warned the administration against the plans to arm civilians in Chenab Valley, saying the idea is "fraught with only dangerous consequences".

The VDCs were setup in the mid-1990s with an aim to strengthen the security of those Hindus living in remote and mountainous areas of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramba, Rajouri, Reasi, Kathua and Poonch districts of the region.

The members of these committees not only guard the identified villages along the border, but also the infrastructural installations in and around them.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram