PDP Leaders Seek Fresh Permission to Meet Detained Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti
The governor administration had earlier given permission to a delegation of PDP leaders to meet Mehbooba Mufti but the party deferred the proposed visit following serious differences within its camp over the visit.
File photo of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.
Jammu: The Peoples Democratic Party leadership in Jammu on Monday sought a fresh permission from the governor administration to meet detained party president Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar, a party leader said.
The governor administration had earlier given permission to a delegation of the PDP leaders to meet the former chief minister but the party deferred the proposed visit following serious differences within its camp over the visit.
"Senior PDP leaders met and decided to seek a fresh permission from the concerned authorities to meet the party president," senior party functionary and former legislator Ved Mahajan said.
Accordingly, he said, a letter was sent to the deputy commissioner, Srinagar, to seek his permission for a deputation of Jammu-based leaders, including former legislators, to visit Mufti on October 30.
Mufti, along with other prominent mainstream leaders in the Valley, have been under detention since August 5 when the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.
Mahajan, who was authorised to seek the formal permission from the authorities, said the composition of the delegation would be decided only after the permission is granted.
On October 6, the PDP announced that it had got permission from Governor Satya Pal Malik to visit Mufti, but within hours deferred the visit after several senior leaders came out in open and challenged the authority of those who had sought the permission from the administration at that time.
They attacked Mahajan, who was in the forefront at that time as well, for "sidelining" them while taking such an important decision.
They also accused Mahajan and others of following the footsteps of the National Conference, a delegation of which had visited Srinagar and met detained party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on the same day — October 6.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Did He Just Say That': Trump Calls Osama Bin Laden, His Son ‘Tall, Very Handsome’
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 27 Written Update: Paras Asks Mahira to Compete with Shehnaz
- 10 Memes That Explain How Delhiites Felt About Breathing Becoming a Sport After Diwali
- Xiaomi Mi Pay App Available on Google Play Store For All Android Users
- Little Girl's 'Thank You' Card to CISF Soldiers on Diwali is Lighting Hearts