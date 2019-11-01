Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

PDP MP Who Tore Copy of Constitution on August 5 Expelled from Party for Attending L-G's Swearing-in

Laway had torn a copy of the Constitution, along with PDP MP Mir Mohammed Fayaz, on August 5 before Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in Rajya Sabha.

PTI

Updated:November 1, 2019, 7:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PDP MP Who Tore Copy of Constitution on August 5 Expelled from Party for Attending L-G's Swearing-in
File photo of PDP MP Nazir Ahmed Laway (R) with MP Mir Mohammed Fayaz outside the Parliament on August 5.

Srinagar: The PDP expelled its Rajya Sabha member Nazir Ahmad Laway from the party on Friday for "anti-party activities", after he had attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The member of Rajya Sabha, Nazir Ahmed Laway, has been expelled from the basic membership of the party," a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesman said in a statement here.

The decision, he said, has been taken by the party leadership in view of Laway's participation in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor in Srinagar undermining the party's stand.

He said that the participation of the MP was in contravention to the party's stand regarding the current political situation and the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

GC Murmu was on Thursday sworn in as lieutenant governor (L-G) of Jammu and Kashmir.

The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, have been carved out of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with the government's August 5 decision to revoke the special status of the state under Article 370 and bifurcate it into two UTs.

This is not for the first time that Laway has gone against the directives and instructions of the party, the spokesman said.

Prior to this, Laway had abstained from voting against the triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha this year.

Laway had torn a copy of the Constitution, along with PDP MP Mir Mohammed Fayaz, on August 5 before Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in Rajya Sabha.

Laway did not respond to repeated telephone calls.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram