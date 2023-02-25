PDP Stages Protest Against Imposition of Property Tax in J&K

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) staged a protest in Srinagar against the imposition of the property tax on Saturday.

Though the government clarified that the tax was to ensure better facilities for people, PDP leaders demanded a rollback of the decision.

“Every day orders are coming out back to back which disempower people. Our political rights have been stolen, democracy is under suspension, houses are demolished, etc. Economic conditions have worsened, and government, instead of holding the hand, of people are imposing such taxes," said Suhail Bukhari, PDP Chief Spokesperson.

Political parties like National Conference have already attacked the BJP over the issue claiming that the people in the valley have been on the receiving end ever since 2019. On the other hand, the union territory government has ordered to impose of property tax in municipal areas from April 1.

Briefing media in Srinagar, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, V K Bidhuri, said that Jammu and Kashmir is the last place in the country where property tax wasn’t imposed till date, adding that the money will stay with municipalities and benefit people.

“Big source of funds for municipalities is property tax. This doesn’t have to be paid monthly but yearly. This money will go into a local municipality account and will be used for development," he said adding that agricultural land and rural areas are excluded from this tax.

The SMC Commissioner Amir Athar said that the tax that would be collected from people from April will be used for better facilities for people, he said that Srinagar Municipality’s revenue is just ten per cent at present as compared to its requirement.

“This will help in ensuring better services and facilities to the people as the tax cannot be transferred to the central or state government and used for developmental purposes only," Amir said.

On Tuesday, the J&K government came out with an order stating that from April 1 property tax will be imposed in J&K. “The tax rates will be five per cent of taxable annual value for residential properties and six per cent for commercial properties", an order issued by the government read.

